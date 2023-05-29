Dengue infections rise five folds this year: Health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the country witnessed a fivefold increase in the number of dengue patients this year compared last year.

Addressing a press briefing at the Secretariat on Monday, the minister stressed the need for maintaining a clean and healthy lifestyle to deal with the mosquito-borne disease.

He also said hospitals across the country have established dedicated wards and beds for the treatment of dengue patients.

Earlier on Sunday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) predicted that the country may witness a massive outbreak of dengue infections this year due to heavy rainfall before the beginning of the rainy season.

Speaking at the media briefing, Maleque said the government received 30 lakh variant-containing vaccines (VCV) from under COVAX facilities.

He said the Covid-19 booster dose campaign will begin across the country from this week.