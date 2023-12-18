One in every six dengue deaths is a child: Unicef

A recent study conducted by Unicef Bangladesh focusing on the dengue epidemic shows alarming statistics where for every six deaths attributed to dengue, one is a child.

Moreover, Unicef's findings highlighted that one in every five individuals infected with dengue is a child, with those under the age of five being particularly vulnerable to severe illness.

As of 17 December, the dengue outbreak had affected 316,160 individuals, encompassing approximately 40% women and 17% children aged between 0 and 15 years.

Among the reported 1,643 deaths, 57% were female, while 10% were children below 15 years old.

Specifically in Cox's Bazar, the report indicates that as of 2 December, a total of 17,469 individuals had tested positive for dengue. This includes 4,062 Bangladeshis and 13,407 individuals from Rohingya camps as of November 26.

The reported cases have shown a decrease in monthly figures, dropping from 67,769 cases in October to 35,261 cases in November, as per data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The Unicef study additionally identified a substantial gap of $1.5 million in dengue funding required to offer crucial support to vulnerable children and mothers amidst the dengue response.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries were registered last year.