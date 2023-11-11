Dengue death toll rises to 1,466 as 6 more die in a day

Six more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1466 this year.

During the period, 1,512 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 338 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1,174 were hospitalised outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 6,373 dengue patients, including 1,608 in the capital and 4,765 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 290084 dengue cases and 282245 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.