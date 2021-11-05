Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in 24 hours in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 103 new patients being hospitalised with dengue fever in 24 hours until Friday morning.

With no fresh death, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 95, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them 87 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, 89 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 14 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 705 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday.

Of them, 545 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 160 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 24,380 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.

So far, 23,580 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 23 deaths.

In October, the number of dengue cases came down to 5,604 with 22 deaths recorded.