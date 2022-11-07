Daylong health camp held at tannery estate

Over 200 tannery workers got health advice from specialist doctors along with free medicine at a daylong health camp held on Monday at the Tannery Industrial Estate, Hemayetpur at Savar.

A release issued by Tannery Workers Union (TWU) said that medicine and skin specialists advised the workers and checked their diabetes free of cost.

TWU, with support of Solidarity Centre-Bangladesh office, organised the event.

Shakawat Ullah, general secretary of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) and managing director of Salma Tannery Ltd, inaugurated the camp as the chief guest while BSCIC Tannery Industrial Estate Assistant Engineer Sajjad Hossain was present as the special guest.

Addressing the event, the owners and the union leaders called on the government to establish a 50-bed hospital inside the tannery estate for the workers.

In his speech, Shakhawat Ullah urged the relevant authorities to establish a full-fledged hospital or a community clinic in the leather industrial estate immediately to ensure healthcare of the workers. Tanners Association is ready to cooperate in this regard.

He also requested continuing the activities such as organising health camps of Solidarity Centre for the health protection and safety of the workers.

Sajjad Hossain said laid emphasis on continuing awareness building activities for workers on occupational health and safety, saying BSCIC is also willing to provide necessary cooperation. Agreeing with the demand for establishing a hospital to ensure workers' healthcare, he said that BSCIC has continued communication with the government authorities to establish the hospital.

President of Tannery Workers Union Abul Kalam Azad said that the health risk of tannery workers is very high. So they should not wait for the establishment of a hospital for workers and community people. He called upon the government, owners, and non-government organisations to come forward in this regard.