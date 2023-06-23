LafargeHolcim organises free medical camp in Chhatak

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 10:38 am

Photo: Courtesy
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) in association with the Jalalabad Liver Trust, organised a medical camp in Chhatak, Sunamganj recently to provide free healthcare services to the local communities around its Chhatak plant.

The medical camp was inaugurated by Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer, LHBL and Professor Dr Mamun Al Mahtab, chairman, Department of Hepatology Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) at the LHBL Community Development Centre. Asif Bhuiyan, chief corporate affairs officer, LHBL was also present during the inauguration.

"I am delighted to be here at Chhatak along with my colleagues to extend our services to the marginalised community members for their wellbeing. Our organisation Jalalabad Liver Trust is engaged in various public welfare works. Today's free medical camp is a part of our continued endeavour," said Professor Mamun.

CEO of LHBL thanked the medical team and said "It is our great pleasure that a delegation of such experienced doctors led by the chairman of the Hepatology Department of BSMMU is present at our plant to provide free medical services to the community patients. I firmly believe patients will be benefited from their advice and treatment. LafargeHolcim had been playing an active role in improving the living standards of the community people since its inception and this free medical camp is part of the company's continued commitment towards the community around its Chhatak plant."

Against 197 registration, more than 250 patients across different age groups including men, women and children were provided treatment and necessary medicines free of cost during the daylong medical camp.

