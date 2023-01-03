Bangladesh Army provides free eye care services in Bandarban

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 07:32 pm

Bangladesh Army provides free eye care services in Bandarban

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 07:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Army has been working for the people of all professions in the mountainous region in the service of humanity. In continuation of that, the 24 Infantry Division of the Army Heqdquarters arranged a free eye treatment camp in Bandarban district.

On Tuesday (3 January), this programme was carried out by the joint initiative of 7 Field Ambulance under Bandarban Region and Lions Club, Chattogram.

Some 171 people from different ethnic groups including Murong, Tripura, Chakma, Marma, Tanchangya were provided free eye care.

Apart from free eye care, medicines are also distributed in the programme.

The health camp was attended by senior army personnel and doctors of Chattogram Lions Charitable Eye Hospital.

 

