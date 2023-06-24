State University organises health camp

Corporates

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 12:49 pm

Related News

State University organises health camp

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 12:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Public Health at the State University of Bangladesh organised a health camp on 16 June at its Main Campus as part of a community health needs assessment.

More than 100 rickshaw pullers, cleaners, day labourers, security guards and street vendors attended the camp, reads a press release.

The health assessment included vision and dental health checkups, diabetes and blood pressure screening as well as other routine physical health assessments. The students also interviewed individual patients about their health history and health status.

The half-day program was organised in partnership with Labaid, State College of Health Sciences and Bangladesh Eye Hospital.

State University of Bangladesh (SUB) / health camp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

1h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

2h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

5h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

1h | TBS Markets
Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home