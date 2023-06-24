State University organises health camp

The Department of Public Health at the State University of Bangladesh organised a health camp on 16 June at its Main Campus as part of a community health needs assessment.

More than 100 rickshaw pullers, cleaners, day labourers, security guards and street vendors attended the camp, reads a press release.

The health assessment included vision and dental health checkups, diabetes and blood pressure screening as well as other routine physical health assessments. The students also interviewed individual patients about their health history and health status.

The half-day program was organised in partnership with Labaid, State College of Health Sciences and Bangladesh Eye Hospital.