From councillors to mayor: Dhaka North to fight dengue on three levels

The Dhaka North City Corporation will fight the ongoing onslaught of dengue infections in the city at three administrative levels, Mayor Atiqul Islam said on Wednesday.

"At the first level, task force committees headed by councillors will work in each ward. This committee will visit their respective areas to identify the source of Aedes larvae, take steps to destroy the larvae, make a list of houses that have dengue patients and enter the data of the mosquito control programme in the central server," he said while addressing school students at an awareness programme in Dhaka.

He continued, "The second level consists of rapid action teams headed by regional executive officers and executive magistrates. Based on the information provided by the task force committee, these teams will go there and take legal action.

"The third level will consist of a monitoring team led by the mayor centrally."

The Dhaka North mayor distributed cartoon books on mosquito bites among the students of Mohammadpur Preparatory School and College (girls branch), Lalmatia Girls High School, Lalmatia Primary School, Lalmatia Society School and College, and Jamila Ayeenul Ananda High School and College.

Addressing the event, Atiqul said, "We want to make our children superheroes against mosquitoes. If children can learn about mosquitoes and protect themselves from being bitten, we can largely prevent mosquito-borne diseases."

He announced that books from the city corporation will be delivered to all educational institutions in the Dhaka North areas.

"Once the distribution of one lakh books is completed, we will print more books and distribute them to the children."

Meanwhile, replying to a query from journalists, Mayor Atiqul said, "Four months before the start of the monsoon season, I went to the field with the members of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps and the Bangladesh Scouts.

"We have intensified the activities during monsoon. An agreement has already been signed with Jahangirnagar University for laboratory research on mosquitoes. The effectiveness of various insecticides in controlling mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, mosquito density, and mosquito species will be tested in this lab."

On Wednesday, on the 17th day of the ongoing month-long special mosquito eradication campaign in Dhaka North, authorities collected a total fine of Tk3.60 lakh in 11 cases of Aedes larvae being found.

So far, Dhaka North has collected a fine of Tk1.32 crore in 192 cases.