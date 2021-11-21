Complex Cardiovascular Procedure successfully carried out at Evercare Hospital

Evercare Hospital in Dhaka has recently reported the successful completion of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), a complex procedure in cardiovascular surgery.

On this occasion, the hospital authorities today organised a press conference in presence of the patient upon whom the procedure was carried out, his family and Evercare medical staff, reads a press release.

Kazi Md Abdur Rouf, aged 72, was recently admitted to Evercare Hospital Dhaka with various ailments including issues with his kidney and lungs, among other complications associated with old age.

The man was diagnosed with valve damage during a bypass surgery recently which required him to undergo Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). The suggested procedure was carried out successfully by Evercare Hospital Dhaka, and Rouf is safe and healthy at present.

This is only the third time in the history of Bangladesh healthcare that a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure has been executed successfully.

Prof Dr Md Shahabuddin Talukder, Senior Consultant of Evercare Hospital Dhaka's Clinical & Interventional Cardiology department said, "There are two valves in each of the four chambers of the human heart. These valves assist in proper blood circulation in the body. Among these valves, an aortic valve is important because it supplies oxygenated blood to the vital organs and other organs of the body. For various reasons however, sometimes these valves can become narrow, which causes the normal flow of blood to be disrupted. Consequently, various complex diseases and complications afflict the body. Conventionally, aortic valve stenosis is treated with open heart surgery, it is extremely risky, especially for elderly patients. The alternative to this is Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). Although it requires the use of the latest advanced technology, this procedure is minimally invasive (like Angioplasty) and not very complicated." He added, "Although this method is used in many developed countries, it is only a recent development in the Bangladeshi healthcare sector. As Evercare Hospital Dhaka is equipped with all the necessary state-of-the-art technology required to carry out this procedure, we have been able to successfully complete the valve replacement of Mr. Rouf."

Speaking about the treatment of his illness, the patient Kazi Md Abdur Rouf said, "I extend my heartiest gratitude to Evercare Hospital Dhaka, the doctors in charge and all concerned for successfully completing my treatment through this innovative method. I feel stronger and healthier now."

