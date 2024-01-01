Bone marrow transplant possible within Tk3-5 lakh: BSMMU VC

Although bone marrow transplant costs around Tk20 lakh abroad, it will be possible to provide the service in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for only Tk3-5 lakh, Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, the university's vice-chancellor, said today.

While inaugurating the centre for blood, bone marrow transplantation and stem cell therapy today, Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "A liver transplant worth Tk20 lakh and a kidney transplant worth Tk40 lakh is being done here at Tk3 lakh."

"Last year, on this day, a successful liver transplant was done. Currently, both the liver donor and recipient are healthy. All patients who receive services from the bone marrow transplantation centre will also be healthy," he added.

Robotic surgery and hair implants will be introduced within this year, Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said.

"In the last four months, 17 kidney transplants have been successfully completed in [the BSMMU] super specialised hospitals at low cost. The university successfully performed the first cadaveric transplant and separation of conjoined twins," he added.

Former head of Hematology Department of the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital and Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist Professor Dr M A Khan told The Business Standard that currently, there are about 10,000 transplant patients in the country.

"Since 2014, we have been able to do an average of 20 transplants per year. Whereas, 1,000 transplants per year are required."

"Necessary manpower and equipment are needed to increase the rate of bone marrow transplant in the country. By ensuring this, patients can get treatment in the country at low cost," he said.

Besides, bone marrow transplant is currently being done within Tk6-15 lakh at the capital and Chattogram's Evercare Hospital, Asgar Ali Hospital and Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Dr MA Khan, senior consultant hematology, Labaid Cancer Hospital, said the hospital will start bone marrow transplants from 2024.

Professor Dr Salahuddin Shah, chairman of the Hematology Department presided over the event. Professor Dr. Saif Uddin Ahmed, pro-vice chancellor (Administration) of BSMMU, Professor Mohammed Moniruzzaman Khan, pro-vice chancellor (Research and Development) spoke as a special guest.

