Apple's Vision Pro used to aid in performing spinal surgeries

16 March, 2024, 08:10 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 08:12 am

Apple has announced that healthcare developers are now working to develop apps for the VisionOS and help transform the healthcare sector by harnessing the headset’s full potential

The team of surgeons received assistance from a scrub nurse who wore the headset. Photo: Collected
Apple's new mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, was recently used to perform surgery at the Cromwell Hospital in the UK.

Surgeons used the headset to provide navigation throughout the spinal surgery of a male patient.

However, it was not the doctors who were wearing the Apple Vision Pro, but a theatre nurse who assisted with the surgery.

According to a report by Metro, the headset was worn by the scrub nurse whose role is to prepare all the required instruments and equipment for the surgery.

It eliminates human error. It eliminates the guesswork." said Suvi Verho, lead scrub nurse at London Independent Hospital, who also termed the technology as a "gamechanger.

During the entire surgery, the nurse kept track of the right tools and provided information from the Vision Pro. Suvi Verho, lead scrub nurse at London Independent Hospital, said that the technology is a "gamechanger" and, "It eliminates human error. It eliminates the guesswork."

Surgeon Syed Aftab highlighted that the nurse was able to see the entire plan for the surgery and the instructions provided by the device felt like working with someone with 10 years' experience.

The team used an app designed by Exes, a US-based company specialised in developing AI software. The app was also used by neurosurgeon Dr Robert Masson who claimed that it made the process "effortless."

Aftab also indicated optimism for the software and what it can do for the healthcare industry. With the Vision Pro being used for surgeries, Apple also announced that healthcare developers are now in the works to develop apps for the VisionOS to transform the healthcare sector in many ways such as "clinical education, surgical planning, training, medical imaging, behavioural health, and more."

The technology could empower doctors and nurses with advanced information and the right procedure to perform surgery and more.

