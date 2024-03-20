Bangladesh reports one dengue death after 10 days; toll rises to 21 this year

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday (20 March) morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 21 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Earlier, on March 10, DGHS reported 2 dengue deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 14 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 3 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," the statement added.

This year, the total number of dengue cases rose to 1,599.

Among the total cases, 1,498 patients have already been released, the DGHS statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 dengue cases.