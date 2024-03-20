Bangladesh reports one dengue death after 10 days; toll rises to 21 this year

Health

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 09:28 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports one dengue death after 10 days; toll rises to 21 this year

Earlier, on March 10, DGHS reported 2 dengue deaths. 

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 09:28 pm
File Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
File Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday (20 March) morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 21 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

Earlier, on March 10, DGHS reported 2 dengue deaths. 

In the last 24 hours, 14 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 3 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," the statement added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This year, the total number of dengue cases rose to 1,599.

Among the total cases, 1,498 patients have already been released, the DGHS statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 dengue cases.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Bangladesh / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

5h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

8h | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

11h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

3h | Videos
Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

1h | Videos
What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

2h | Videos
Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

5h | Videos