850 unauthorised health facilities shut down in 4 days

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) shut down 850 illegal hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres during its drives across the country in the last four days.

The DGHS also realised Tk16.96 lakh fines from the unauthorised hospitals.

It sealed off 164 illegal medical facilities in Dhaka, 194 in Chattogram, 112 in Rajshahi, 110 in Mymensingh, 186 in Khulna, 26 in Rangpur, 21 in Barishal and 17 in Sylhet division.

The DGHS issued a circular on 26 May directing all illegal hospitals, diagnostic centres and blood banks to close their operation within 72 hours.

Following the directive, the DGHS launched the first campaign in May to close illegal private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres across the country.

It conducted the second drive across the country from Monday (29 August) till Thursday (1 September).