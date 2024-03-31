Ambulance, doctors in ER and labour room to be present round the clock: DGHS on Eid operations for hospitals

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 10:11 pm

File photo
File photo

In anticipation of a longer holiday period due to Shab-e-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr, Pahela Baishakh, and weekends, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued a 12-point directions to ensure uninterrupted medical care during this time. 

The key measures include: Staff can take leave in phases before and after Eid to ensure enough manpower. Heads of the institutions will prioritise emergency services and public interest when granting leave.

The Civil Surgeon, by intimating the Divisional Directors, may coordinate the necessary manpower within his district only during the Eid holidays, according to the directions issued yesterday.

The full-time presence of doctors in the emergency department should be ensured. Emergency departments, labour rooms, and operating theatres will be open around the clock to ensure 24/7 emergency services, it also said. 

Hospitals will stock sufficient medicine, fluids, and surgical supplies for the holiday period.

Hospital heads will notify local authorities to enhance hospital security and will communicate regularly with staff working during the holidays, the directions stated. 

If the head of the institution takes leave, they must designate a responsible person following proper procedures. Besides, quality food will be served to patients on Eid.

