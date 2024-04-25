Record heatwave forces hospitals for taking emergency measures in country

Record heatwave has forced the healthcare facilities to take emergency measures to provide medical services to patients with heat-related illness as the entire country is reeling under extreme heatwave since the beginning of April.



"Large numbers of people are becoming ill with heatstroke, dehydration, exhaustion and breathing problems and they are suffering from other heat-related diseases as the country witnessed a record-breaking temperature through the month of April," Director of Mugda Medical College and Hospital Dr Md Niatuzzaman told BSS today.

"Under the directive of the health minister, we have taken special measures for the patients linked to heat-related disease . . . a significant number of people are coming to Mugda hospital to take treatment after becoming sick due to ongoing heatwave," he added.



Children and elderly people are suffering from different heat-related diseases, said Niatuzzaman, adding, "We have taken special initiatives to treat children and elderly people as they are the most vulnerable during this prolonged hot weather".



Similar pictures of heat-related illness are also seen in other hospitals and healthcare facilities including Shishu Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital and International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B).

Spokespersons of these hospitals said since the first week of April, patients with heat-related health complications are visiting doctors to take treatment and some of them got admitted with critical illness caused by severe heatwave.



A K M Tariful Islam Khan, spokesperson of the ICDDR,B, said, "Nearly, 500 diarrhoea patients have been admitted to the hospital. A significant number of patients are getting admitted here daily."

Although this admission figure of diarrohoea patients is normal but he dubbed abnormal hot weather is the main reason for the water-borne disease.



Immediate past director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital Dr Khalilur Rahman suggested the people to take precautionary measures including wearing weather-suitable clothes, avoiding external exposure during day time to protect themselves from heatstroke and taking rest after one or two hours during working period.



He also urged the people to have liquid food particularly coconut water, lemon juice and safe drinking water as human body suffers massively from dehydration due to excessive hot weather.

Khalilur said, "During the heatwave, body temperature increases alarmingly, which may cause fainting of the people. People are fainted and suffered heatstroke as our brain does not absorb high temperature as it (brain) has maximum capacity to tolerate body temperature".



As the country has been experiencing severe heatwave since the beginning of April, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued four-point guidelines recently to prevent heatstroke and other hear-related diseases.

The guidelines include staying away from intense heat, take rest under shadow, drinking plenty of safe water, avoiding street food and drinks, wearing loose, thin and light colored clothes and visit doctors, if any symptoms such as stopping of sweating, nausea, severe headache, increased body temperature, decreased appetite, burning sensation, convulsions and fainting are shown during this hot weather.

Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said, "Met Office has been collecting data on increasing temperature since 1948 . . . April already has been the hottest month for breaking all record of 75 years".

"In 2019, 23 days of two months - - April and May -- were for sweeping mild to moderate heatwave. This year, April alone reached exactly 23 days of mild to moderate heatwave meaning April has broken record for prolonged month of heatwave," he added.



"This ongoing heatwave will continue despite some areas near border areas witnessed little rainfall," the meteorologist said, adding, "There is chance of relieving from this hot weather as our mathematical model has shown no significant rainfall may occur during the next one or weeks."

The entire country is reeling under first spell of severe heatwave since first week of the current month and the ongoing heatwave will persist throughout the next month.

"The Met office issued heat alert on 3 April and it has extended the heat alert as Bangladesh is likely to experience prolonged heatwave compared to the past of couple of years," Shahnaz Sultana, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorologist Department (BMD), told BSS recently.

According to officials of different hospitals, lack of expected downpour lingers the nationwide heat wave, triggering an apparent health problem with increased number of people reporting to hospitals with high fever, diarrhea, pneumonia and sunstroke every day.

