5 dengue patients die in 24 hours

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 07:48 pm

Five more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 118.

During this period, 903 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 575 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 328 outside it.

A total of 3,482 dengue patients, including 2,290 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

A day ago, one dengue patient died, while 1,034 – the highest so far this year – were hospitalised.

To tackle the increasing pressure of patients, Dhaka North City Corporation's dedicated Covid-19 hospital started receiving dengue patients from Sunday.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death caused by dengue in this season.

This year, the directorate has recorded 31,966 dengue cases and 28,650 recoveries so far.

