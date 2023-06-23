5 deaths in 8 days: Dengue takes a worse turn in Ctg

Health

Abu Azad
23 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

5 deaths in 8 days: Dengue takes a worse turn in Ctg

Some 30 patients with dengue fever were admitted to various hospitals of Chattogram in the past 24 hours until Friday morning – the single day highest this year

Abu Azad
23 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 10:19 pm
5 deaths in 8 days: Dengue takes a worse turn in Ctg

Chattogram is now witnessing an outbreak of the dengue virus as the authorities reported five deaths, including two children, in just eight days until 23 June.

With the latest addition, the number of deaths from the mosquito-borne viral infection stood at 8 so far in 2023. The other three were reported in January.

According to the authorities, some 30 patients with dengue fever were admitted to various hospitals of Chattogram in the past 24 hours until Friday morning, which is the single day highest this year.

Of the patients, 17 patients are admitted to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, one to the Chattogram General Hospital and 12 to different private hospitals.

Public health experts fear that ongoing intermittent rains and sacrificial animal waste during Eid-ul-Adha can worsen the dengue situation further.

"Two months ago, we warned agencies concerned about the possible surge in dengue cases. I also wrote to the city corporation to take action, but nothing has been done. Now the situation is deteriorating," said Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon for Chattogram.

Many people can leave their city homes untidy and unclean while leaving for village homes on the upcoming Eid and there will also be a lot of waste from sacrificial animals. All can contribute to a further rise in dengue cases, he told The Business Standard.

Data from the Chattogram Civil Surgeon office shows that 188 people with dengue fever were admitted to the hospital in the first 22 days of this month. The number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals has totalled 370 when it comes to the January to June data.

Dengue-infected patients in hospitals were 36 in the first half of 2022, zero in 2021 and 11 in 2020.

What does the city corporation do?

The port city saw 5,445 dengue infections with dengue and 41 of them died last year.

The district civil surgeon's office and civil society people repeatedly called for mosquito eradication programmes immediately after the death of three in the Chattogram City Corporation area in January this year. Yet, the corporation did not pay heed to experts.

As the number of dengue patients started to rise again, the corporation took a crash program for all 41 wards, commencing Thursday, to kill mosquitoes. City dwellers, however, expressed doubts about whether such crash programmes will yield any fruit at all.

"It is not possible to control diseases like dengue with a 100-day crash programme," said Abdul Latif, a resident of the city's Chawkbazar area.

"Even there is no success in mosquito-killing programmes funded by the government because the staffers involved have a tendency of finishing work without making any cordial efforts," he told The Business Standard.

The Chattogram City Corporation says it spent Tk3.5 crore to control dengue in the last five years. The spending, however, is one-fifth of the allocations. Manpower shortage is blamed for the utilisation of the allocations.

Mubarak Ali, president of the Chattogram City Corporation Waste Management Standing Committee, said, "We have a shortage of manpower as well as effective mosquito-killing drugs."

"The result of the insecticide which we used so far is not satisfactory. Now, we have collected new medicine from the Bangladesh Air Force, on the advice of the Chattogram University researchers. It will be sprayed in 57 spots of 41 wards," he told TBS.

Experts say the proper application of effective drugs is crucial to control mosquitoes. At the same time, emphasis should be given to spraying time and methods.

Top News

Chattogram / Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

9h | Wheels
Pankaj Mishra. Sketch: TBS

US shouldn't mistake Modi for India

11h | Panorama
There are force-sensing resistors attached beneath the fabric. When one of them is pressed, an SMS alert with a real-time geographical location is sent to predefined contacts in a smartphone. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quest for an 'affordable' dress that detects sexual harassment

11h | Panorama
12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed