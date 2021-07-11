3 new consultants join Evercare Hospital Dhaka

Health

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 07:18 pm

Evercare Hospital Dhaka has appointed three new medical consultants to expand its team of experts. 

Dr SM Abdullah Al Mamun has joined as the senior consultant of Respiratory Medicine, Dr SM Hasan Shahriar as the consultant of Neurology and Dr Arman Reza Chowdhury as the consultant of Radiation Oncology, reads a press release.

Dr SM Abdullah Al Mamun completed his MBBS from Dhaka Medical College Hospital followed by MCPS in Internal Medicine from BCPS and MD in Chest Diseases from NIDCH. 

He joined Bangladesh Health Services after passing BCS in 1997 and served in various Government Medical Colleges in different capacities throughout his career till 2013 when he retired as an Assistant Professor of Respiratory Medicine at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College, Barishal. Then he joined Apollo Hospitals Dhaka As senior Consultant in the department of Respiratory Medicine.

Dr SM Hasan Shahriar completed his MBBS from Bangladesh Medical College under the University of Dhaka. He then obtained MRCP (UK) from Royal College of Physicians of the UK and subsequently achieved MRCP (UK) Specialty Certificate Examination (SCE) in Neurology from the Federation of Royal College of Physicians of the UK and the Association of British Neurologists.

Dr Arman Reza Chowdhury completed his MBBS from Rangpur Medical College followed by an FCPS in Radiotherapy. He was awarded UICC ICRETT Fellowship Training at TATA Memorial Hospital, India. He is also a faculty at BCPS and office secretary at the Bangladesh Society of Breast Cancer Study.

Evercare Hospital Dhaka is the first and only JCI accredited tertiary care hospital in the country with experienced local and foreign physicians.

