Evercare hospital completes 50th BMT Procedure

Evercare Hospital Dhaka has recently successfully completed their 50th bone marrow transplant.

The first JCI-accredited hospital in Bangladesh announced this news at a press meet and with this, they now have a record of conducting the highest number of allogeneic BMTs in the country.

Dr Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, coordinator and senior consultant of the hospital's Hematology & Stem Cell Transplant deparment, said, "BMT is a very risky procedure that comes with a lot of challenges. Prior to this development in Evercare Hospital, there were limited treatment for leukemia in the country. Hence, we are pleased to have been able to conduct this procedure in our hospital with success."

He also stated that they have a vision of providing comprehensive medical support to the people of Bangladesh. "The expansion of our BMT unit is therefore a step forward in this regard. We currently have the utmost confidence and support from our clientele, and we wish to continue working with our best efforts in order to see this center become one of the best in this subcontinent."

With a dedicated BMT unit and a leukemia unit, Evercare Hospital Dhaka is fully equipped to tackle different kinds of leukemia using autologous and allogeneic BMT with full match and half match (Haplo) and other facilities are available to make a quick and correct assessment of the patient's condition, the press release added.

Early diagnosis and planning of BMT procedures is crucial to the treatment of leukemia. Therefore, topnotch treatment planning tests like MRD and IHC tests are used to monitor the effectiveness of the treatment, and adapt for necessary changes.

Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, MD and CEO of Evercare Hospital Dhaka, said, "We are the first private hospital in the country to bring the advanced equipment required for BMT. With a fully equipped leukemia unit, BMT unit and the treatment planning processes, we hope to help more patients who are fighting the painful fear of losing their lives to cancer."

Dr Arif Mahmud, deputy director of Medical Services, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, said, "We have the best facilities for BMT treatment in Evercare Hospital Dhaka. Due to this development, patients don't need to seek BMT treatment abroad anymore. It is much more cost-effective to do it in the country, and our success rates are as good as developed countries."