Evercare hospital completes 50th BMT Procedure

Health

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 08:17 pm

Related News

Evercare hospital completes 50th BMT Procedure

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 08:17 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Evercare Hospital Dhaka has recently successfully completed their 50th bone marrow transplant.

The first JCI-accredited hospital in Bangladesh announced this news at a press meet and with this, they now have a record of conducting the highest number of allogeneic BMTs in the country. 

Dr Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, coordinator and senior consultant of the hospital's Hematology & Stem Cell Transplant deparment, said, "BMT is a very risky procedure that comes with a lot of challenges. Prior to this development in Evercare Hospital, there were limited treatment for leukemia in the country. Hence, we are pleased to have been able to conduct this procedure in our hospital with success."

He also stated that they have a vision of providing comprehensive medical support to the people of Bangladesh. "The expansion of our BMT unit is therefore a step forward in this regard. We currently have the utmost confidence and support from our clientele, and we wish to continue working with our best efforts in order to see this center become one of the best in this subcontinent."

With a dedicated BMT unit and a leukemia unit, Evercare Hospital Dhaka is fully equipped to tackle different kinds of leukemia using autologous and allogeneic BMT with full match and half match (Haplo) and other facilities are available to make a quick and correct assessment of the patient's condition, the press release added.

Early diagnosis and planning of BMT procedures is crucial to the treatment of leukemia. Therefore, topnotch treatment planning tests like MRD and IHC tests are used to monitor the effectiveness of the treatment, and adapt for necessary changes.

Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, MD and CEO of Evercare Hospital Dhaka, said, "We are the first private hospital in the country to bring the advanced equipment required for BMT. With a fully equipped leukemia unit, BMT unit and the treatment planning processes, we hope to help more patients who are fighting the painful fear of losing their lives to cancer." 

Dr Arif Mahmud, deputy director of Medical Services, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, said, "We have the best facilities for BMT treatment in Evercare Hospital Dhaka. Due to this development, patients don't need to seek BMT treatment abroad anymore. It is much more cost-effective to do it in the country, and our success rates are as good as developed countries."

Evercare Hospital Dhaka / BMT / bone marrow transplant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

8h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

11h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

2h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

2h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

2h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21