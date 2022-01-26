Evercare Hospital, BRAC sign MoU

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 05:33 pm

Evercare Hospital, BRAC sign MoU

The programme will enable selected learners to evolve and grow their skill sets in a professional environment

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 05:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A MoU was signed recently between Evercare Hospital Dhaka (EHD) and BRAC, at a ceremony held at the Evercare Hospital Dhaka auditorium. 

The MoU was exchanged by Shiban Tanwir, deputy head of HR & head of employee relations of Evercare Hospital Dhaka, and Tasmiah Tabassum Rahman, head of strategy and business development (current in charge) of BRAC.

Under the MoU, Evercare Hospital Dhaka and BRAC will partner, through the BRAC Skills Development Programme, to provide training and skill development opportunities to eligible employable individuals. 

The programme will enable selected learners to evolve and grow their skill sets in a professional environment. 

Over the next 12 months, there will be approximately 100+ learners who will be befitted out of this programme. 

Following successful completion of the programme, learners will be eligible to receive joint certification from Evercare Hospital Dhaka and BRAC. 

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Shiban Tanwir said, "It is an honour to be partnering with the largest NGO in the world, and work together to make development programs more accessible to the youth. As a leader in delivering healthcare solutions in compliance with global standards, Evercare is dedicated to contributing towards the development of the youth in Bangladesh."

Tasmiah Tabassum Rahman said, "We have already reached hundreds of thousands of young learners through our skills development programme, and we are excited for this partnership with Evercare to grow that number further. I thank Evercare for their contribution towards eradicating youth unemployment in Bangladesh."

Also present at the signing ceremony were, from BRAC, Joydeep Sinha Roy, head of operations; Ayesha Islam, deputy manager, and from Evercare Hospital Dhaka, AM Abul Kashem, DGM of corporate relation; Attrayee Dutta, head of hospitality; Mustafa Alim Aolad, chief financial officer; Kaiser Chowdhury, director of human resources, Dr Arif Mahmud, deputy director of medical services and Fazle Rabbi, senior HRBP & head of recruitment along with other high officials of the leadership team. 

