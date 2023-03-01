Evercare Hospital Dhaka launches pre-Ramadan health check package at discounted price

Evercare Hospital Dhaka has launched its pre-Ramadan health check package which includes a range of tests and consultations that are essential for maintaining good health at a discounted price.

The package includes a Fasting Blood Sugar test, HBA1C, Serum Creatinine, Complete Blood Count (CBC), SGPT, Lipid Profile, Urine (routine microscopic examination), a physician consultation and diet consultation, reads a press release.

This comprehensive package has been designed to give patients a complete picture of their health and detect any potential health issues early on.

"We are happy to launch this new pre-Ramadan health check package, which offers a wide range of tests and consultations at an affordable price," said Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, CEO of Evercare Hospital Dhaka.

"Regular health check-ups are essential for maintaining good health and detecting any potential health issues early on. With this package, patients can receive a comprehensive health check-up and get expert advice from our physicians and dieticians before Ramadan," he added.

Patients can avail of this package by booking an appointment at Evercare Hospital Dhaka.