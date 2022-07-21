Evercare Hospital Dhaka launches Heart Failure Clinic

Evercare Hospital Dhaka launches Heart Failure Clinic

Evercare Hospital Dhaka, the country's first JCI accredited hospital, announced the launch of a new Heart Failure Clinic at an inaugural programme today. 

All clinical consultations related to heart failure are available in this clinic under the supervision of experienced doctors. 

Professor Dr M Atahar Ali, senior consultant of Heart Failure Clinic and Interventional Cardiology, Evercare Hospital Dhaka will lead the clinic.

Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, attended the event as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The special guests were Prof A K M Mohibullah, president of Bangladesh Cardiac Society, and former director of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and Dr Abdullah Al Shafi Majumdar, secretary general of Bangladesh Cardiac Society and former director and professor of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). 

Chief guest Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said in his speech, "I am delighted to inaugurate this Heart Failure Clinic. Heartfelt thanks to the Evercare Hospital Dhaka authorities and all concerned for keeping the promise of ensuring world-class treatment in the country. 
"I think the standard of treatment and doctors in our country is no less than the developed countries of the world. Anyone can suffer from heart failure due to our current lifestyle."
He also called upon all to work together to make Bangladesh a developed country by 2041 and implement a better health system in the country.
Professor Dr M Atahar Ali, senior consultant of Evercare Heart Failure and Arrhythmia unit said, "Heart failure is a very common and serious physical condition which requires timely and appropriate treatment. Otherwise, the patient's risk of death may be greatly increased. The number of patients at risk of heart failure in the country is increasing day by day due to unhealthy lifestyles. This is why we have taken the initiative to launch this clinic. We are hopeful that we will be able to provide world-class healthcare to all patients through this clinic." 

Dr Arif Mahmud, deputy director of Medical Services at Evercare Hospital Dhaka said, "Cardiovascular diseases are increasing every year alarmingly in our country. The number of heart failure patients are also significantly high. Treatment and life expectancy of these patients are dependent on awareness, medication and change in life style. Evercare Hospital Dhaka is launching Heart Failure and Arrhythmia Unit with an aim to provide comprehensive heart failure treatment to the patients under one roof."
 

