13 out of 100 people aged over 35 in Bangladesh suffer from glaucoma: Survey

Health

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 02:52 am

Related News

13 out of 100 people aged over 35 in Bangladesh suffer from glaucoma: Survey

Glaucoma is the leading cause of permanent blindness. Patients do not understand the problem because there are no symptoms of this disease

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 02:52 am
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

At least 13 out of 100 people aged over 35 in Bangladesh suffer from glaucoma, an eye disease that causes permanent blindness, according to a survey conducted in 2022 by the Bangladesh Glaucoma Society, an organization of ophthalmologists.

Of these, 3 people are severely affected by glaucoma and 10 have been identified as suspected patients. At present, the total number of glaucoma patients in the country is 20 lakh and the number of suspected patients is 50 lakh.

The survey results were released at an event titled "Bangladesh Glaucoma Disease Outbreak and Social Impact" held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital on Tuesday (7 May). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The survey report was presented by Bangladesh Glaucoma Society Advisor Professor Dr Sheikh MA Mannaf.

The survey data involved 12,000 people, of whom 5,953 were men and 6,047 were women. Of these, 3,790 were from urban areas and 9,210 were from rural areas. A total of 386 people were found to have glaucoma in the survey, which is about 3.2%.

The chief guest at the event was Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Special guests were Bangladesh Medical Research Council Chairman Professor Dr Syed Modasser Ali, Asia Pacific Ophthalmology President Professor Dr Abha Hossain, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Deen Nurul Hauqe, Glaucoma Society President Professor Dr Zakia Sultana Shahid and Secretary General Professor Dr. Siddiqur Rahman.

Glaucoma is the leading cause of permanent blindness. Patients do not understand the problem because there are no symptoms of this disease. Glaucoma patients have high eye pressure. This pressure gradually erodes the optic nerve of the eye. At first, peripheral vision starts to decrease. If blindness occurs due to this disease, then vision cannot be regained.

The number of glaucoma patients in the country has increased by about 20% in the last 20 years. At present the number of glaucoma patients in the country is 19,46,730. Of these, the number of male patients is 12,33,390 and the number of women is 7,13,340.

Women are more affected by this disease than men. The rate of glaucoma patients in Dhaka is much higher than in other divisions, the survey found.

glaucoma / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Glaucoma Society

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

13h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

14h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

18h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

This is a route for the athletes of the future

This is a route for the athletes of the future

6h | Videos
Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

8h | Videos
The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

7h | Videos
How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

9h | Videos