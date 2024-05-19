HC issues status quo on felling of trees on Jashore-Narail highway

The High Court today (19 May) ordered maintaining a status quo on felling of trees on the Jashore-Narail highway during the implementation of a six-lane project.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

Senior Advocate Manzill Murshid stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar and Advocate SM Zahirul Islam represented the state and the Roads and Highways Division, respectively.

On 5 May, a writ petition was filed with the HC bench concerned after attaching a report published in a national daily that thousands of trees will be felled in Jashore and other parts of the country amid suffering of people caused by intense heatwave.

The Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh filed the petition.

Advocate Manzill Murshid said the government has taken the Jashore-Narail highway development project but no tender was called for it. Despite that, hundreds of trees are being felled.

The HC said the government should stop cutting trees for the sake of people and it is possible to carry out the development works keeping trees intact along the highways which will benefit people.

During the hearing, the state counsel said there is no law in any country that no trees will be cut down due to the development work of the government.

Opposing the state counsel's remark, Advocate Manzill Murshid said according to the media report, Dhaka will be one of the hottest cities in 2030. "So if the authorities concerned do not take any effective measures now through conservation of trees, then it will be impossible to mitigate public suffering."

The HC also said the status quo will remain in force till floating of tender for the six-lane highway project of the highway.

Cabinet secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, secretary to the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, secretary to the Local Government Ministry, Senior secretary to the Public Administration Ministry, secretary to the Road Transport and Highways division, director general of the Department of Environment, Mayors of Dhaka North and South city corporations, chief officer and executive officers of Dhaka North and South City Corporations, Chief Engineer of Local Government and Engineering Department, chief forest conservator, chief engineer of Roads and Highways department and Inspector General of Police have been made respondent to the writ.