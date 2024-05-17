Met office again issues heatwave alert for next 48 hours

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (17 May) issued a fresh heatwave alert for four divisions for the next 48 hours, marking the second such alert of the week.

The prevailing heatwave over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, and Khulna divisions may continue during the next 48 hours commencing from 6:00pm today, reads a message from the BMD.

Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may continue, it added.

Earlier, the BMD predicted scattered rain or thunderstorms with temporary gusty winds in one or two places over Sylhet division today. There is also a chance of hail at isolated places within the division, it said.

Meanwhile, weather is expected to remain mainly dry with temporary, partly cloudy skies elsewhere in the country.