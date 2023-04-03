He harassed a travel vlogger for Tk500. Now he has been arrested.

Police have arrested a man for harassing Australian travel blogger Luke Damant during his recent Dhaka visit, the Bangladesh Tourist Police said.

In a reaction, Luke Damant took to the Bangladesh Tourist Police's Facebook page and asked that the man be forgiven.

A team from Tejgaon and Hatirjheel police stations had detained Md Kalu Mia, 60, under section 100 of the DMP Ordinance. He was sued under section 77 of the same ordinance.

According to section 100, police officers have the power to arrest anyone without a warrant, who commits a punishable offence under the ordinance or any other law in force for the time being, in his presence or within his views. Besides, section 77 is an office punishable for "anyone who wilfully puts, presses, hustles or obstructs any passenger in any street or public place, or by violent movement, menacing gestures, screaming, shouting, wilfully frightening any animal or otherwise disturbs the public peace. Such a person can be fined up to Tk200."

After Kalu was arrested from Karwan Bazar crossing during a drive early Monday, he confessed to the allegation. Later, he was sent to court, confirmed Tourist Police additional SP Nadia Farzana.

She said, "Kalu Mia used to target foreigners and ask for money from them near hotels in the Hatirjheel intersection of Kawran Bazar."

Luke Damant wrote, "I have come across and viewed Md. Kalu's apology video and I accept his apology. I forgive him for his actions and wish that he is released and the charges are removed against his name. I do not want him to suffer and believe he deserves a 2nd chance to live an honest life."

Earlier, a week ago, Australian citizen and travel blogger Luke Demant uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled "Avoid This Man in Bangladesh". In the video, an elderly man was seen harassing the vlogger while he was filming in the capital's Karwan Bazar area recently.

Kalu kept asking Demant for money. When Damant relented and handed him around Tk20-30, Kalu demanded more.

Kalu said his wife and children were hungry and he needed Tk500.

Damant said he could not just go around handing out money, but Kalu insisted.

Damant finally had to tell Kalu to leave him alone, later saying in his video that he did not want to have to resort to such strong words.

Damant first encountered Kalu when purchasing an "egg cake" from a roadside stall. Kalu began conversing with him in English.

The vlogger paid Tk500 for this Tk20 cake. Kalu then tried to take the rest of the change, telling the vendor in Bangla, "He asked you to give me the change".

Afterwards, Kalu began following Damant, as seen in the video.

Luke Damant, with 3.2 million followers on Facebook, shared the video on his Meta handle after which the social media post went viral drawing sharp criticism for the harassment. The video on Facebook has so far garnered 9.2 million views.

Tourist police took note of the incident and reported the matter to Tajgaon police.

Bangladesh Tourist Police shared news of the arrest on their Facebook page today.

YouTuber Luke Damant was quick to comment on the post expressing his gratitude towards the law enforcers.

Earlier he had written, "Thank you Bangladesh Tourist Police for keeping visitors safe I really appreciate your swift response, and ensuring that tourists have a pleasurable experience in your amazing country."