Sundarbans Day: World's largest mangrove forest draws growing number of tourists

Bangladesh

UNB
14 February, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 01:59 pm

Related News

Sundarbans Day: World's largest mangrove forest draws growing number of tourists

Meanwhile, a total of 1,46,211 tourists came to the Sundarbans in the 2020-21 fiscal year and the government collected Tk 1.57 crore from 1,45,891 local and 320 foreign tourists

UNB
14 February, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 01:59 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, has become a hub of activity, drawing nature enthusiasts from around the globe with its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife.

This natural wonder is not only a key tourist attraction but also plays a vital role in promoting environmental conservation and boosting local revenue.

During the prime visiting months from October to February, the Sundarbans offer visitors cool river waters and pleasant weather, making it an ideal destination for exploring its unique ecosystem.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Recent statistics reveal a significant uptick in tourism, with 216,143 visitors, including 2,143 international guests, in the fiscal year 2022-2023, generating Tk 3.94 crore in revenue for the government.

This marks a notable increase from previous years, highlighting the forest's growing appeal and importance to Bangladesh's economy.

According to data collected from the local forest office, the number of tourists was 1,89,570 in the fiscal year 2018-2019 and of them, 2,261 came from other countries. The government earned Tk 1.51 crore during this period.

In the fiscal year, 2019-2020, the number of tourists was 1,72,979. Of them, 2,317 came from overseas. A total of Tk 1.87 crore was collected as revenue during this period.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,46,211 tourists came to the Sundarbans in the 2020-21 fiscal year and the government collected Tk 1.57 crore from 1,45,891 local and 320 foreign tourists.

The revenue reached Tk 2.24 crore as a total of 1,55,477 tourists — 1,54,374 local and 1,103 foreign — visited the Sundarbans in 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The Sundarbans, recognized for their intricate network of tidal waterways, mudflats, and a sanctuary for the Royal Bengal Tiger, among other rare wildlife, are crucial for the ecological balance and protection of coastal regions.

However, environmentalists warn that human activity poses a threat to its biodiversity, emphasizing the need for increased awareness and conservation efforts to ensure the sustainability of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In response to the rising tourist influx, M Nazmul Azam, secretary of the Tours Operator Association of the Sundarbans, calls for enhanced facilities and security measures to ensure a safe and enriching experience for visitors.

The construction of the Padma Bridge has further facilitated access to this natural treasure, promising a boost in tourism and conservation opportunities.

Mihir Kumar, forest conservator of the Khulna Forest Region, stressed the importance of the Sundarbans as a vital ecological haven for wildlife, including the iconic Royal Bengal Tiger.

The forest's significance extends beyond tourism, contributing to the protection and maintenance of coastal ecosystems and the overall environmental health of Bangladesh.

To foster greater environmental stewardship, the coastal communities celebrate February 14 as 'Sundarbans Day.'

Initiated in 2001 by the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolan, Khulna University, and numerous environmental organizations, this day aims to raise awareness about the mangrove forest's conservation needs and the impacts of climate change.

This annual observance underscores the collective responsibility to safeguard the Sundarbans for future generations.

Environment / Top News

Sundarban / tourist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Top 8 skills you must have as a research enthusiast

14m | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Unraveling how to flirt, with science!

34m | Features
With each passing year, Valentine’s Day became more and more “commercial”. PHOTO: TBS

Is Hallmark the real Cupid?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Sexual harassment in academia: What turns some university teachers into aggressors?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Three festivals on the same day added to the joy

Three festivals on the same day added to the joy

1h | Videos
Ukraine wants to take action against Polish farmers

Ukraine wants to take action against Polish farmers

2h | Videos
The AI companions you can have conversations with

The AI companions you can have conversations with

4h | Videos
Mother of Bogura triplets happy as all three sons secure medical college admission

Mother of Bogura triplets happy as all three sons secure medical college admission

5h | Videos