Tourist ban lifted in Bandarban's Rowangchhari after over a year

Prior to this, the district administration had lifted the travel ban in Ruma, Thanchi, and Alikadam upazilas

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2023 shows cloud over hills in Bandarban, Bangladesh. (Xinhua)
Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2023 shows cloud over hills in Bandarban, Bangladesh. (Xinhua)

Following a closure lasting over a year, the travel ban for tourists in the Rowangchhari upazila of Bandarban has been lifted starting 22 January, the district administration said.

The decision was communicated through a public notice issued yesterday, signed by Shah Mojahid Uddin, deputy commissioner, and district magistrate of Bandarban.

However, the public notice advises tourists to gather current information about the law and order situation from the upazila administration and adhere to safety precautions before venturing into remote areas.

Prior to this, the district administration had lifted the travel ban in Ruma, Thanchi, and Alikadam upazilas.

In 2022, security forces conducted an operation against terrorists in the remote border areas of Rowangchhari upazila in Bandarban and Barathli union in Bilaichhari upazila in Rangamati. Consequently, starting from 17 October 2022, the local administration imposed an indefinite travel ban on tourists to Rawangchari and Ruma upazilas of the district.

Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas were also brought under the travel ban. However, following the lifting of the travel ban in Ruma, Thanchi, and Alikadam, the restriction has now been lifted from Rowangchari upazila as well.

Rowangchhari / Bandarban / tourist

