Clean-up campaign at Guliakhali Beach to raise awareness among tourists 

The Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) conducted a beach cleaning campaign at Guliakhali Sea Beach in Sitakunda Upazila of Chattogram on Thursday aiming at promoting environmental awareness among tourists.

The natural beauty of Guliakhali Beach has been under threat due to the growing amount of litter left by tourists, particularly plastic wrappers from various food products.

The campaign witnessed the active participation of volunteers from the TRY Women and Youth Development Foundation of Sitakunda, who joined forces with BELA to tackle the pervasive issue of single-use plastics. The initiative also aimed at sensitising tourists about the environmental impact of their actions.

Rezaul Karim Bahar, the chairman of Muradpur Union Parishad, inaugurated the proceedings of the campaign. BELA's Chattogram Divisional Coordinator, Munira Parveen Ruba, and other officials from the participating organisations were present at the occasion.

Chairman Rezaul Karim stressed the importance of raising awareness among tourists to protect the environment of Guliakhali Beach, and lauded BELA's efforts in this regard.

Highlighting the environmental consequences of single-use plastics, BELA Coordinator Monira Parveen said that plastic wrappers discarded by tourists contribute significantly to sea pollution, making it imperative to raise awareness and responsible behaviour among visitors.

Sitakunda has evolved into a prominent tourist destination in Chattogram, said Irin Nesa Munmun, the president of the TRY Women and Youth Development Foundation.

She stressed the role of youth in promoting environmental awareness among tourists, urging visitors to consider the impact of their actions on the local ecosystem.

BELA and its partners hope that such initiatives will contribute to a sustained change in tourist behaviour, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and preservation.