HC summons National Bank manager over withdrawal of Tk22.6cr after working hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 02:46 pm

Related News

HC summons National Bank manager over withdrawal of Tk22.6cr after working hours

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 02:46 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court has summoned the manager of National Bank's Gulshan Corporate Branch to explain the withdrawal of Tk22.6 crore after working hours.

He has been asked to appear in court on 12 March to explain the matter.

At the same time, the court asked to know what action Bangladesh Bank has taken against those involved in the transaction of Tk22.6 crore after working hours around 8pm. The court also asked the central bank to submit an investigation report in this regard.

Besides, the court has issued a ruling asking why the transaction of Tk22.6 crore after 8pm, outside working hours, should not be declared illegal.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the suo motu rule on Monday after taking cognizance of a report published in a newspaper.

The Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and other concerned have been asked to respond to the rule.

On 18 February, a report titled "Tk23 crore withdrawn from National Bank after 8pm" was published in a national daily.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan presented this report to the court.

Top News / Corruption

National Bank Limited / embezzlement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

4h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

6h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

19h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

21h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits