HC summons National Bank manager over withdrawal of Tk22.6cr after working hours

The High Court has summoned the manager of National Bank's Gulshan Corporate Branch to explain the withdrawal of Tk22.6 crore after working hours.

He has been asked to appear in court on 12 March to explain the matter.

At the same time, the court asked to know what action Bangladesh Bank has taken against those involved in the transaction of Tk22.6 crore after working hours around 8pm. The court also asked the central bank to submit an investigation report in this regard.

Besides, the court has issued a ruling asking why the transaction of Tk22.6 crore after 8pm, outside working hours, should not be declared illegal.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the suo motu rule on Monday after taking cognizance of a report published in a newspaper.

The Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and other concerned have been asked to respond to the rule.

On 18 February, a report titled "Tk23 crore withdrawn from National Bank after 8pm" was published in a national daily.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan presented this report to the court.