HC asks on Nazrul’s official recognition as national poet

The High Court has issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to publish gazette, officially declaring Kazi Nazrul Islam as "National Poet".

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel on Wednesday passed the order after hearing on a writ regarding it.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, the Director General of Bangla Academy and the Executive Director of Kabi Nazrul Institute were asked to respond to this rule within four weeks.

Advocate Md Asad Uddin appeared for the writ petition in the court while Deputy Attorney General Samarendranath Biswas appeared for the state.

Earlier on 22 June, on behalf of 10 Supreme Court lawyers, advocate Md Asad Uddin filed the writ petition in the section concerned of the High Court.

Before this, on 31 May, advocate Asad sent a legal notice to the people concerned with an urge to publish a gazette officially acknowledging Nazrul Islam as the "national poet".

This writ petition was filed as no action was taken after receiving the notice.

Advocate Asad said Kazi Nazrul Islam is orally known as the national poet of Bangladesh but there is no official acknowledgement in writing.

