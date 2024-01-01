Half of the polling centers in Dhaka considered vulnerable: DMP commissioner

There are 2146 polling centres in the capital and half of those are considered vulnerable, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (1 January).

"DMP has undertaken a plan for security arrangements, considering half of the polling centres out of 2,146 to be vulnerable," he said while talking to reporters after attending the textbook giveaway at Rajarbagh Police Lines School and College.

He also claimed that the security arrangements taken by DMP are strong.

All preparations centering the upcoming 7 January election are going on in full swing and voting will be held in a free, fair and peaceful manner, he said.

Alongside police, Ansar members will remain to maintain law and order inside the polling centres while patrol teams and striking force will perform their duties outside the centre, the DMP commissioner added.