No specific threat in Dhaka centering KNF activities: DMP commissioner

There is no specific threat in Dhaka centering the activities of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in Bandarban, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (9 April).

"DMP has taken security arrangements after observing the overall situation of the country and the militant organisation with which the KNF was associated has now no activity. So far, there is no advance information on militant activities centring Eid," he said while briefing reporters on law and order during Eid in the capital.

The main Eid congregation in Dhaka will be held at the National Eidgah at 8:30am. The President, the Chief Justice, the cabinet members, diplomats and dignitaries will offer Eid prayers there, he said.

A total of 35,000 devotees can participate in the congregation, he added.

A five-tier security measures have been taken to ensure security at Eidgah and the members of the special branch and DMP dog squad will be deployed at the Eidgah and its adjacent areas, said Habibur.

The whole area will be monitored with CCTV, drone patrolling and watch tower, he said.

Police will search the entrance with metal detectors and archways. Detectives and Special Branch (SB) police and other intelligence agencies will be in plainclothes, he added.

DMP Traffic division has arranged parking at 10 places centring the main Eid Jamaat and eight roads will be used as diversion so that Muslim devotees can join jamaat without any difficulties.

Besides, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and bomb disposal unit will remain stand by to tackle the situation, he said.

Eid prayers will be offered at 184 Eidgah and 1,488 mosques in the capital and separate arrangements were made to ensure foolproof security.

No one will be allowed to carry flammable materials, he said.

Replying to a question about taking extra fare from passengers during Eid travel, the DMP commissioner said "We had a meeting with the Bus Owners Association and authorities concerned where they assured us they will not take extra fare. Police are guarding the bus counters round the clock in the metropolitan areas and action will be taken if an allegation is found."