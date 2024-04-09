No specific threat in Dhaka centering KNF activities: DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

UNB
09 April, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 04:29 pm

Related News

No specific threat in Dhaka centering KNF activities: DMP commissioner

DMP has taken security arrangements after observing the overall situation of the country and the militant organisation with which the KNF was associated has now no activity. So far, there is no advance information on militant activities centring Eid,” the DMP commissioner said

UNB
09 April, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 04:29 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

There is no specific threat in Dhaka centering the activities of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF)  in Bandarban, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (9 April).

"DMP has taken security arrangements after observing the overall situation of the country and the militant organisation with which the KNF was associated has now no activity. So far, there is no advance information on militant activities centring Eid," he said while briefing reporters on law and order during Eid in the capital. 

The main Eid congregation in Dhaka will be held at the National Eidgah at 8:30am. The President, the Chief Justice, the cabinet members, diplomats and dignitaries will offer Eid prayers there, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 35,000 devotees can participate in the congregation, he added.

A five-tier security measures have been taken to ensure security at Eidgah and the members of the special branch and DMP dog squad will be deployed at the Eidgah and its adjacent areas, said Habibur.

The whole area will be monitored with CCTV, drone patrolling and watch tower, he said.

Police will search the entrance with metal detectors and archways. Detectives and Special Branch (SB) police and other intelligence agencies will be in plainclothes, he added.

DMP Traffic division has arranged parking at 10 places centring the main Eid Jamaat and eight roads will be used as diversion so that Muslim devotees can join jamaat without any difficulties.

Besides, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and bomb disposal unit will remain stand by to tackle the situation, he said.

Eid prayers will be offered at 184 Eidgah and 1,488 mosques in the capital and separate arrangements were made to ensure foolproof security.

No one will be allowed to carry flammable materials, he said.

Replying to a question about taking extra fare from passengers during Eid travel, the DMP commissioner said "We had a meeting with the Bus Owners Association and authorities concerned where they assured us they will not take extra fare. Police are guarding the bus counters round the clock in the metropolitan areas and action will be taken if an allegation is found."

 

Top News

Bangladesh / DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman / Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

1d | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

19h | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

20h | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

21h | Videos
Easy Chicken Egg Shakshuka Recipe

Easy Chicken Egg Shakshuka Recipe

22h | Videos