Investigate cases carefully: Police headquarters

Police headquarters on Sunday ordered the field-level police officers to investigate cases carefully so that the real culprits are not acquitted.

The instruction was given during a virtual monthly crime review meeting (April-May 2023) held at the police headquarters with Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam in the chair on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Additional IGP Atiqul Islam also directed the field-level police officers to record every road accident.

All Metropolitan Police Commissioners, Range DIGs and District Superintendents of Police (SPs) joined in the meeting virtually. DIG (Crime Management) Jaidev Kumar Bhadra, DIG (Operations) Md Haider Ali Khan and other concerned officials were present at the police headquarters.

In his speech, Additional IGP Atiqul Islam said that people's Eid trip was comfortable and safe last Eid-ul-Fitr due to everyone's collective efforts.

He also asked police officials to make preparations to keep traffic normal during the upcoming Eid.

The meeting focused on preventing road accidents targeting the upcoming Eid, keeping the transportation of sacrificial animals safe and normal, and providing security for animal markets, among other issues.

In the meeting, the overall crime situation in the country during April-May 2023 – such as robbery, banditry, theft, burglary, murder, death, road accident, women and child abuse, rape, drug and weapons recovery – were reviewed.