Investigate cases carefully: Police headquarters

Bangladesh

UNB
18 June, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 09:39 pm

Related News

Investigate cases carefully: Police headquarters

UNB
18 June, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 09:39 pm
Investigate cases carefully: Police headquarters

Police headquarters on Sunday ordered the field-level police officers to investigate cases carefully so that the real culprits are not acquitted.

The instruction was given during a virtual monthly crime review meeting (April-May 2023) held at the police headquarters with Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam in the chair on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Additional IGP Atiqul Islam also directed the field-level police officers to record every road accident.

All Metropolitan Police Commissioners, Range DIGs and District Superintendents of Police (SPs) joined in the meeting virtually. DIG (Crime Management) Jaidev Kumar Bhadra, DIG (Operations) Md Haider Ali Khan and other concerned officials were present at the police headquarters.

In his speech, Additional IGP Atiqul Islam said that people's Eid trip was comfortable and safe last Eid-ul-Fitr due to everyone's collective efforts.

He also asked police officials to make preparations to keep traffic normal during the upcoming Eid.

The meeting focused on preventing road accidents targeting the upcoming Eid, keeping the transportation of sacrificial animals safe and normal, and providing security for animal markets, among other issues.

In the meeting, the overall crime situation in the country during April-May 2023 – such as robbery, banditry, theft, burglary, murder, death, road accident, women and child abuse, rape, drug and weapons recovery – were reviewed.

 

Top News

Police headquarters / Crime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

10h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

15h | Panorama
The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

3h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

5h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

6h | TBS World
Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline