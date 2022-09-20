Govt to take strict action against hoarding of fertilisers: Food minister

Bangladesh

UNB
20 September, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 02:00 pm

Related News

Govt to take strict action against hoarding of fertilisers: Food minister

“Fertiliser supplies in Bangladesh have not declined even by a single tonne over that of previous year. The number of agricultural land has decreased instead. So, there is no chance of a fertiliser crisis,” Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said

UNB
20 September, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 02:00 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday said that strict legal action would be initiated against anyone trying to create an artificial fertiliser crisis in Bangladesh.

"Fertiliser supplies in Bangladesh have not declined even by a single tonne over that of previous year. The number of agricultural land has decreased instead. So, there is no chance of a fertiliser crisis," Sadhan told reporters after visiting the under-construction rice silo in Naogaon.

A panic has been created and as a result those who need one sack of fertiliser are trying to collect two, said the minister. "Even those who don't need fertilisers are lining up to dealers to grab a sack."

"We will not spare anyone trying to create an artificial fertiliser crisis in Bangladesh by hoarding or spreading rumours. We will not let any corruption percolate into the sector," the Minister said.

Measures like jail custody, imposition of hefty fines and cancellation of dealership will be taken if necessary, he added.

Top News

Fertiliser

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

4h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

YouTube introducing new features to compete with TikTok

YouTube introducing new features to compete with TikTok

1h | Videos
What is Ig Nobel Prize?

What is Ig Nobel Prize?

3h | Videos
The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

6h | Videos
What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination