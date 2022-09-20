Govt to take strict action against hoarding of fertilisers: Food minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday said that strict legal action would be initiated against anyone trying to create an artificial fertiliser crisis in Bangladesh.

"Fertiliser supplies in Bangladesh have not declined even by a single tonne over that of previous year. The number of agricultural land has decreased instead. So, there is no chance of a fertiliser crisis," Sadhan told reporters after visiting the under-construction rice silo in Naogaon.

A panic has been created and as a result those who need one sack of fertiliser are trying to collect two, said the minister. "Even those who don't need fertilisers are lining up to dealers to grab a sack."

"We will not spare anyone trying to create an artificial fertiliser crisis in Bangladesh by hoarding or spreading rumours. We will not let any corruption percolate into the sector," the Minister said.

Measures like jail custody, imposition of hefty fines and cancellation of dealership will be taken if necessary, he added.