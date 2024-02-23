ACC files case against BADC warehouse keeper over theft of Tk3 crore fertiliser

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against a warehouse keeper of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) for allegedly stealing government fertiliser worth almost Tk3 crore and fleeing to Dubai.

The accused, identified as Al Amin (34), was the warehouse keeper for BADC Chattogram fertiliser warehouse TG-01, according to the statement of the case filed by Fazlul Bari, deputy director (attachment) of ACC Chattogram Integrated District Office-1, on Thursday (23 February).

Al Amin allegedly stole over 136 tonnes of TSP fertiliser worth over Tk90.12 lakh and 191 tonnes of DAP fertiliser worth over Tk1.95 crore, totaling over Tk2.85 crore.

Hailing from Brahmanbaria, he is the son of Mokaram Hossain, a resident of Uttar Para village under Bancharampur Police Station.

ACC Chattogram integrated district office-1 Deputy Director Md Nazmussayadat said a case has been filed against BADC warehouse keeper (fertiliser) Al Amin under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case statement reads that Al Amin applied for leave on 24 March last year citing his mother's illness and left for Dubai that day.

After that, BADC sealed the warehouse under his charge.

Later, an inquiry committee found that the warehouse was missing a total of Tk2,85,60,777 worth of fertiliser.

Following further investigation by the ACC Chattogram Integrated District Office-1, a case was recommended against Al-Amin.

On 12 February, the ACC head office approved the filing of the case.