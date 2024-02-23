ACC files case against BADC warehouse keeper over theft of Tk3 crore fertiliser

Crime

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 06:53 pm

Related News

ACC files case against BADC warehouse keeper over theft of Tk3 crore fertiliser

Al Amin allegedly stole over 136 tonnes of TSP fertiliser worth over Tk90.12 lakh and 191 tonnes of DAP fertiliser worth over Tk1.95 crore, totaling over Tk2.85 crore.

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 06:53 pm
ACC files case against BADC warehouse keeper over theft of Tk3 crore fertiliser

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against a warehouse keeper of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) for allegedly stealing government fertiliser worth almost Tk3 crore and fleeing to Dubai.

The accused, identified as Al Amin (34), was the warehouse keeper for BADC Chattogram fertiliser warehouse TG-01, according to the statement of the case filed by Fazlul Bari, deputy director (attachment) of ACC Chattogram Integrated District Office-1, on Thursday (23 February).

Al Amin allegedly stole over 136 tonnes of TSP fertiliser worth over Tk90.12 lakh and 191 tonnes of DAP fertiliser worth over Tk1.95 crore, totaling over Tk2.85 crore.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hailing from Brahmanbaria, he is the son of Mokaram Hossain, a resident of Uttar Para village under Bancharampur Police Station.

ACC Chattogram integrated district office-1 Deputy Director Md Nazmussayadat said a case has been filed against BADC warehouse keeper (fertiliser) Al Amin under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case statement reads that Al Amin applied for leave on 24 March last year citing his mother's illness and left for Dubai that day.

After that, BADC sealed the warehouse under his charge.

Later, an inquiry committee found that the warehouse was missing a total of Tk2,85,60,777 worth of fertiliser.

Following further investigation by the ACC Chattogram Integrated District Office-1, a case was recommended against Al-Amin.

On 12 February, the ACC head office approved the filing of the case.

Bangladesh / Top News

Fertiliser / Bangladesh / theft

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

8h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

8h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

8h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

21h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

23h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

20h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

1d | Videos