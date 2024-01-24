Gas shortage: Production halted in four fertiliser factories in Chattogram

The agricultural sector in Bangladesh is grappling with a setback as production has come to a halt in four major fertiliser factories in Chattogram.

Gas shortages and mechanical failures have significantly impacted the supply chain during the crucial peak season of agriculture. Currently, production has stopped at Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company (Kafco), Chattogram Urea Fertiliser Limited (CUFL) DAP-1, and DAP-2 fertiliser plants.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) facilitates the transportation of fertilisers from these factories in Chattogram across the country. It has cited gas shortage in the port city accompanied by ongoing mechanical issues as the reason for the production halt.

BCIC General Manager (Operation) Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman Patwari said, "Gas serves not only as a fuel but also as a raw material for fertiliser production in these factories. We have enough supply of fertiliser for the next two months. If the gas crisis does not end in the next two months, there will be a shortage of fertiliser in the market. On the other hand, there is hardly any scope for importing fertiliser now."

The official expressed optimism that the situation would improve once gas flow normalises and repairs to the production machines are repaired.

Both Kafco and CUFL are vital players in the fertiliser production scene. Around 550,000 tonnes of fertiliser is transported to various warehouses across the country annually from Kafco alone,

Initially, the Kafco and the CUFL factories in Chattogram were closed due to mechanical problems. Later, gas supply shortages disrupted production. Again, after the gas supply resumed, mechanical problems caused the production to stop.

Normally, over 2,000 tonnes of fertiliser are expected to be dispatched daily from Chattogram to buffer warehouses across the country. Due to the ongoing production issues, supply has been slashed in half, causing concerns among stakeholders about the potential ramifications on the country's agricultural productivity.

The shortage is particularly acute for marginal farmers who, despite taking loans, find themselves desperate to fertilise their land on time.

Situations where even money cannot secure the necessary fertilisers have become increasingly common, exacerbating the challenges faced by farmers.

Agricultural experts emphasise the critical role of fertilisers in the nation's agricultural production, with a current demand of approximately 57.5 million tonnes of chemical fertilisers.

Of this, 26.5 million tonnes are urea fertiliser, while TSP, MOP, and DAP fertilisers collectively account for 7 million, 7 million, and 16.5 million tonnes respectively.