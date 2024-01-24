Gas shortage: Production halted in four fertiliser factories in Chattogram

Agriculture

Md Mizanur Rahman
24 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 05:47 pm

Related News

Gas shortage: Production halted in four fertiliser factories in Chattogram

Gas shortages and mechanical failures have significantly impacted the supply chain during the crucial peak season of agriculture

Md Mizanur Rahman
24 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 05:47 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The agricultural sector in Bangladesh is grappling with a setback as production has come to a halt in four major fertiliser factories in Chattogram.

Gas shortages and mechanical failures have significantly impacted the supply chain during the crucial peak season of agriculture. Currently, production has stopped at Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company (Kafco), Chattogram Urea Fertiliser Limited (CUFL) DAP-1, and DAP-2 fertiliser plants.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) facilitates the transportation of fertilisers from these factories in Chattogram across the country. It has cited gas shortage in the port city accompanied by ongoing mechanical issues as the reason for the production halt. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BCIC General Manager (Operation) Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman Patwari said, "Gas serves not only as a fuel but also as a raw material for fertiliser production in these factories. We have enough supply of fertiliser for the next two months. If the gas crisis does not end in the next two months, there will be a shortage of fertiliser in the market. On the other hand, there is hardly any scope for importing fertiliser now."

The official expressed optimism that the situation would improve once gas flow normalises and repairs to the production machines are repaired.

Both Kafco and CUFL are vital players in the fertiliser production scene. Around 550,000 tonnes of fertiliser is transported to various warehouses across the country annually from Kafco alone,

Initially, the Kafco and the CUFL factories in Chattogram were closed due to mechanical problems. Later, gas supply shortages disrupted production. Again, after the gas supply resumed, mechanical problems caused the production to stop.

Normally, over 2,000 tonnes of fertiliser are expected to be dispatched daily from Chattogram to buffer warehouses across the country. Due to the ongoing production issues, supply has been slashed in half, causing concerns among stakeholders about the potential ramifications on the country's agricultural productivity.

The shortage is particularly acute for marginal farmers who, despite taking loans, find themselves desperate to fertilise their land on time.

Situations where even money cannot secure the necessary fertilisers have become increasingly common, exacerbating the challenges faced by farmers.

Agricultural experts emphasise the critical role of fertilisers in the nation's agricultural production, with a current demand of approximately 57.5 million tonnes of chemical fertilisers.

Of this, 26.5 million tonnes are urea fertiliser, while TSP, MOP, and DAP fertilisers collectively account for 7 million, 7 million, and 16.5 million tonnes respectively.

Bangladesh / Top News

agriculture / Chattogram / Fertiliser

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

2h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

3h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

4h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

58m | Videos
Earnings In Horse Carriages

Earnings In Horse Carriages

1h | Videos
Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

3h | Videos
UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

7h | Videos