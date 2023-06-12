We have to work in remote areas to attain 'one health' goals: SM Rezaul

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Monday said "one health" services need to be extended to remote areas to prevent infectious disease.

"The goals of the one health cannot be accomplished solely through organising meetings that are conducted within the comfortable confines of air-conditioned rooms in Dhaka or any other divisional city. We must reach rural areas," he said while addressing a conference marking the 11th anniversary of the non-governmental organisation "One Health Bangladesh" at a capital hotel Monday.

The "one health" is a holistic approach that seeks to safeguard the welfare of all by harmoniously balancing the relationship among human beings, animals, and nature.

Rezaul Karim said the global pandemic has highlighted the importance of the "one health" concept. "It is widely acknowledged and scientifically proven that at least 70% of infectious diseases originate in animals and then spread to humans. This underscores the imperative for collaborative action, as diseases affecting animals hold implications not only for their well-being but also for human health," he added.

Emphasising the necessity of engaging in on-ground efforts in remote regions to truly harness the advantages offered by the "one health" approach, the minister said the treatment of animals is of paramount importance not just for their own sake but for the well-being of human beings as well.

Hundreds of physicians, veterinarians, and environmentalists are participating in the three-day conference, starting Monday.

Taking part in the programme, Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of the Health Services, said, "The health of humans, animals, and the environment are inextricably connected. All of the elements comprise world health and human health." He mentioned that the one health platform is operating with this concept at its core.

He lamented that "we have not yet completely achieved the effectiveness of antimicrobial resistance. We hope that you will be able to implement the antimicrobial policies and principles."

Pointing out that infection prevention and control is extremely critical, he added that spending on infectious diseases is steadily increasing. "Now patients have to remain in hospitals for extended periods, bed occupancy is rising, patients are suffering, and most importantly, doctors are prescribing more and more antibiotics — which ultimately skyrockets the treatment costs," he concluded.