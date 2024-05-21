Bangladesh, Australia discuss intelligence sharing for development

Bangladesh

BSS
21 May, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 07:39 pm

Bangladesh, Australia discuss intelligence sharing for development

BSS
21 May, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 07:39 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal held a meeting with an Australian delegation led by its Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the ministry conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat on Tuesday (21 May). Photo: BSS
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal held a meeting with an Australian delegation led by its Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the ministry conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat on Tuesday (21 May). Photo: BSS

Visiting Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasised on enhancing sharing of intelligence with Bangladesh for the development of both the countries, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (21 May).

"We have discussed about intelligence sharing and enhancing bilateral relations among the two friendly countries positively," he said this after a meeting with an Australian delegation led by its Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the ministry conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat.

The home minister said Australia wants to advance bilateral relations and enhance activities for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean region.

Earlier in the day, the Australian foreign minister arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, and to find out practical solutions to shared challenges such as climate change, regional maritime security and smuggling.

A small delegation including a Deputy Secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group and Head of the Office of Southeast Asia, in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Michelle Chan were accompanied by the Australian foreign minister. 
 

