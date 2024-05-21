FBCCI calls for reduction of tax burden on media

The FBCCI Press and Media Standing Committee has called for the declaration of the newspaper industry as an industry of public importance, along with a reduction in the tax burden on all media, including print, television, and online platforms.

"The media has played an unparalleled role in Bangladesh's development, starting from the Liberation Movement. The country's media has also made significant contributions to our business, trade, and economic development," said Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam, in his address as the chief guest at a committee meeting in Motijheel today (21 May).

He said the sustainable development of the newspaper industry must be ensured, as a more responsible press and media are crucial for meeting the challenges of the future and building a Smart Bangladesh.

Alam also called on media owners to come forward to ensure the salaries, allowances, and other compliances of media workers.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly urged the involvement of all stakeholders in the industry in the standing committee to identify and address the challenges of the media. He underscored the need to discuss with media owners, journalists, and the relevant ministries to make necessary amendments to the policy.

Standing Committee Chairman M Shoeb Chowdhury said that like other industries, the media also has to survive by doing business. Therefore, like other sectors, the media should also be given some benefits.

He said that the taxes imposed on paper, ink, and printing equipment should be reduced. The existing tax on TV bandwidth also needs to be reduced.

He called for a special allocation for the press and media in the supplementary budget and the declaration of this industry as an important industry.

Committee Director-in-Charge Md Rakibuzzal Alam Dipu said that a strategy paper has been prepared under the initiative of the committee to address the crisis in the media.

He said that a seminar will be organised soon with the participation of the information minister, commerce minister, and other relevant policymakers and stakeholders. He called upon the members of the committee to submit their specific opinions in writing for this.

In an open discussion, the committee members raised several proposals, including making taxes tolerable for the media, ensuring easy access to credit, ensuring salaries, bonuses, and ancillary benefits for media workers, facilitating the procurement of materials and equipment used in this sector, ensuring equal rights for newspapers in obtaining tenders and advertisements, and ensuring quick payment of bills received from the government for advertisements.

They also called for the FBCCI to organise regular courtesy meetings with newspaper and television owners, editors, and media workers every three months to increase the involvement of the media with the private sector.

In addition, the importance of encouraging objective news reporting in the media and discouraging and raising awareness about yellow journalism was also given special importance in the open discussion.

The meeting was presided over by FBCCI former director M Shoeb Chowdhury. FBCCI Director Hafez Harun-Or-Rashid and former press secretary to the prime minister AKM Shamim Chowdhury among others were present at the event.