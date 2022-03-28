Govt offices to run from 9am to 3:30pm during Ramadan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 05:00 pm

Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected

The Cabinet Division has fixed office hours in government institutions from 9am to 3:30pm for the month of Ramadan. 

Chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a cabinet meeting on Monday (28 March) set the new office schedule for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations.

Banks, insurance, financial institutions, postal, railway, hospital and state-owned enterprises, factories and other emergency services will be excluded from the changed hours, said Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam after the meeting at Prime Minister's office.

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

The cabinet secretary further said there would be a break for Johar prayers from 1:15pm to 1:30pm in Ramadan. Weekly holidays will be Friday and Saturday as usual.

Ramadan will start on either 3 or 4 April subject to the sighting of the moon. At present office hours are from 9am to 5pm.

