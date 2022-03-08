Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings
The Bangladesh Islamic Foundation has released the timings of Sehri and Iftar for upcoming Ramadan.
The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on 3 April, according to the Islamic Foundation.
The Bangladesh Islamic Foundation has released the timings of Sehri and Iftar for upcoming Ramadan.
The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on 3 April, according to the Islamic Foundation.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.