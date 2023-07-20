Govt not in an uncomfortable situation over the attack on Hero Alom: Obaidul Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 02:57 pm

"The incident has not put the government in an uncomfortable situation. We are investigating," said Quader

Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

The attack on Popular Youtuber Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alom, who was a candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-polls has put the government in an uncomfortable situation, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today.

"We gave the same answer to the British high commissioner that we gave to the United States and the European Union. The incident has not put the government in an uncomfortable situation. We are investigating," said Quader, who is also the general secretary of the ruling  Awami League, following a meeting with the British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke on Thursday (20 July).

"Government has arrested the accused and will take action against anyone who has been involved in the incident irrespective of political affiliation," he added. 

He said there was a discussion with the British high commissioner about whether there will be a peaceful and free election.

Pointing out that the information about the arrest of thousands of BNP leaders and workers is not correct, Quader said, "I am calling on BNP to prove that cases have been filed against 11,000 of their activists."

"BNP has given proof through violence that the peaceful environment of the country can be disturbed," he added. 
 

Hero Alom was allegedly attacked by Awami League men during the Dhaka-17 by-polls on 17 July. The UN, the US and other Western countries condemned the attack and demanded action. 

Meanwhile, Hero Alom yesterday has expressed concern about his life following the recent attack on him.

"My life is in danger. I am afraid for my life. A group of people even visited my home and looked for me. They misbehaved with the guard," Hero Alam said during a press briefing on Wednesday (19 July). 

"8 to 10 men went to my house and shouted 'Alam come out,'" he added. 

He also said that the police administration is responsible for the lack of security. 

"If the police had picked me up in a car on the day I was attacked, I would have been saved from the attack," he said. 

Hero Alom came under attack around 3:00 pm on 17 July after he visited the polling centre at Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds.

According to locals present at the scene, Alom was taking pictures with fans when a group of people approached him and stated that it was not the appropriate time or place to shoot TikTok content. When he responded, they chased him and physically assaulted him.

Law enforcement officers intervened, and Alom managed to escape in a car.

A case has been filed against 15-20 unnamed persons in connection with the attack on Hero Alom.

Sujan Rahman Shuvo, 25, from Hero Alom's hometown of Bogura filed the case on charges of assault. Sujan alleged that a group of people beat him up in an attempt of murder.

