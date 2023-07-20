Hero Alom assault: Police detains ‘main attackers’

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 04:41 pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained two more yesterday (19 July) night in connection with the attack on Ashraful Alom alias Hero Alom. 

The two detained are Manik Gazi and Al Amin. Police said they were the main attackers. 

"They were detained from the Tejgaon area," Abdullah Al Mamun, assistant commissioner of Gulshan Zone, told The Business Standard.

With this, nine people have been detained in connection with the attack on Hero Alom so far. 

After being summoned by the Detective Branch, Hero Alom arrived at the DB office at 3:30pm to assist in identifying the attackers.

Hero Alom, who was a candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-polls, came under attack around 3pm on 17 July after he visited the polling centre at Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds.

According to locals present at the scene, Alom was taking pictures with fans when a group of people approached him and stated that it was not the appropriate time or place to shoot TikTok content. When he responded, they chased him and physically assaulted him.

Law enforcement officers intervened, and Alom managed to escape in a car.

A case has been filed against 15-20 unnamed persons in connection with the attack on Hero Alom.

Yesterday. Hero Alom expressed concern about his life following the attack on him.

"My life is in danger. I am afraid for my life. A group of people even visited my home and looked for me. They misbehaved with the guard," Hero Alom said during a press briefing. 

"8 to 10 men went to my house and shouted 'Alom come out,'" he added. 

