Govt approves feasibility study report of safari park in Moulvibazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 09:02 pm

Related News

Govt approves feasibility study report of safari park in Moulvibazar

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, at a virtual meeting on Monday, gave the approval of establishing Bangabandhu Safari Park on 5,631 acres of forest land

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 09:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The government has approved the feasibility study report of the country's third safari park at Lathitila in Juri upazila of Moulvibazar district. 

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, at a virtual meeting on Monday, gave the approval of establishing Bangabandhu Safari Park on 5,631 acres of forest land.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of Forest Department Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury presided over the meeting while Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Shahab Uddin was present as the chief guest. 

Feasibility study committee team leader Dr Tapon Kumar Dey presented the report during the discussion.   

Environment Minister Mohammad Shahab Uddin said there are 58 families in the forest and they will be rehabilitated following required procedures. "An eco-village will be established after coordinating with the remaining families."  

The minister directed the officials concerned to complete the establishment work of the safari park by finishing the rehabilitation work with utmost importance.

At present, there are 209 species of animals and 603 species of plants in the forest area, and more species of plants and animals will be brought together by establishing the safari park.

Top News

Moulvibazar / safari park

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses