Govt approves feasibility study report of safari park in Moulvibazar

The government has approved the feasibility study report of the country's third safari park at Lathitila in Juri upazila of Moulvibazar district.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, at a virtual meeting on Monday, gave the approval of establishing Bangabandhu Safari Park on 5,631 acres of forest land.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of Forest Department Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury presided over the meeting while Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Shahab Uddin was present as the chief guest.

Feasibility study committee team leader Dr Tapon Kumar Dey presented the report during the discussion.

Environment Minister Mohammad Shahab Uddin said there are 58 families in the forest and they will be rehabilitated following required procedures. "An eco-village will be established after coordinating with the remaining families."

The minister directed the officials concerned to complete the establishment work of the safari park by finishing the rehabilitation work with utmost importance.

At present, there are 209 species of animals and 603 species of plants in the forest area, and more species of plants and animals will be brought together by establishing the safari park.