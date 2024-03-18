Gazipur cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 10 as four more succumb to injuries

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 11:27 am

At least three more victims are in critical condition.

Four more victims, including two children, of the Gazipur gas cylinder blast have succumbed to their burn injuries since Sunday (17 March) midnight, taking the total death toll from the incident to 10.

All of them were under treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Dr Toriqul Islam, resident surgeon at the hospital, told The Business Standard.

The latest casualties of the gas cylinder explosion have been identified as, Zahirul Islam, 40, Motaleb, 45, Solaiman, 9, and Rabbi, 13, according to Dr Toriqul.

He added that at least three more victims are in critical condition.

At present, 19 victims of the gas cylinder blast victims are undergoing treatment at the burn institute. Three victims have been released after treatment. 

Last week, a gas cylinder blast outside a house in Telir Chala area, Mouchak in Kaliakair of Gazipur severely injured at least 35 people, with many suffering above 80% burns.

On Friday, Solayman Molla, 45, became the first victim of the gas cylinder blast to succumb to his injuries on Friday. Two more victims – Mansur Ali Akond, 45, and Tayeba, 3, who suffered 90% burns – passed away the following day.

On Sunday, three more victims - Nargis Khatun, 25, Ariful Islam, 35, and Moidul, 30-  of the blast breathed their last while undergoing treatment at the burn institute.

Speaking to reporters on the day, Health Minister Samanta Lal had said, "All victims with 80% burn injuries are in critical condition." 

