Gas supply to Uttara Khan, Dakkhin Khan halted following leakage in pipeline
The repair work is in progress
Gas supply to Uttar Khan and Dakkhin Khan areas under Dhaka North City Corporation has been suspended following a leakage and damage in the gas pipeline by a contractor of the city corporation.
The repair work is in progress, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company said in a notice today (20 March).
It expects the gas supply situation will be normalised soon.
Titas Gas authorities regrets the temporary inconvenience of the consumers.