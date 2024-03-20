Gas supply to Uttara Khan, Dakkhin Khan halted following leakage in pipeline

UNB
20 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 06:42 pm

The repair work is in progress

Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected
Gas supply to Uttar Khan and Dakkhin Khan areas under Dhaka North City Corporation has been suspended following a leakage and damage in the gas pipeline by a contractor of the city corporation.

The repair work is in progress, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company said in a notice today (20 March).

It expects the gas supply situation will be normalised soon.

Titas Gas authorities regrets the temporary inconvenience of the consumers.

