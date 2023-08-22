Gas supply to remain off again in Banani area tomorrow

Gas supply to remain suspended again in Banani area for emergency pipeline replacement work.

According to a public notice of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the gas supply will remain off for four hours from 2 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday for all kinds of consumers in the Banani area in the city.

During the period, consumers at the adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, Titas Gas said, regretting the temporary inconvenience of its consumers.

Earlier on Sunday, the gas supply remained suspended at the Banani area for two hours for the same reason.