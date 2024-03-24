Fire breaks out at godown slum area in capital's Banani

A fire broke out at a godown slum area in the capital's Banani today (24 March).

The spot was first wrongly identified as the Korail slum.

Confirming the matter to the Business Standard, Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer Shahidul Suman, said the fire started around 4:00pm.

"As of 4:30pm, three firefighting units have reached the spot and are working to bring the blaze under control," he said.

Five more units are on their way but stuck in traffic, he added.

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

