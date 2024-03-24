Fire breaks out at godown slum area in capital's Banani

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 05:10 pm

Screengrab from a video
Screengrab from a video

A fire broke out at a godown slum area in the capital's Banani today (24 March).

The spot was first wrongly identified as the Korail slum. 

Confirming the matter to the Business Standard, Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer Shahidul Suman, said the fire started around 4:00pm. 

"As of 4:30pm, three firefighting units have reached the spot and are working to bring the blaze under control," he said.

Five more units are on their way but stuck in traffic, he added.

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

More to follow...

fire / Korail slum / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

